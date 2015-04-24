(Add details and company comment)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, April 24 Vietcombank, Vietnam's
top lender by market value, said it expects a solid expansion in
lending this year but forecast flat profits as it makes more
provisions for underperforming loans under new central bank
rules.
The Hanoi-based bank, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho
Corporate Bank, estimated pretax profit at 5.9 trillion
dong ($274 million), up just 0.4 percent from last year.
Vietnamese lenders are factoring in higher provisions due to
a central bank ruling on tougher bad debt classification, known
as Circular 2, which takes effect this month.
"Our gross profits would likely climb 11 percent if we
didn't factor in higher provisions but due to Circular 2, we
need to and we want to be on the safe side," Le Hoang Tung, head
of the Secretary of the Board department, told Reuters.
"But that's the target. Actual profit may be higher thanks
to solid credit growth," he said.
The bank aims to expand lending by 13 percent and lift its
assets by 11.5 percent this year.
The estimates were submitted in a statement to a
shareholders' meeting on Friday.
The statement also said the bank plans to proceed with
merger opportunities although merger partners or acquisition
targets were not named.
A potential merger with unlisted Saigon Bank for Industry
and Trade was, however, flagged by the central bank in a
briefing note this year.
It may be one of six to eight mergers in the country's
banking sector this year, the State Bank of Vietnam said in the
note - part of efforts to clean up the country's fragmented
banking sector of more than 40 domestic lenders, many of which
are weighed down with bad loans after a decade of rapid
expansion.
Vietcombank said it plans to keep bad debts this year at
below 2.5 percent of total loans, compared to 2.3 percent in
2014. Shares in the bank ended Friday morning's session up 0.3
percent at 37,100 dong.
($1=21,500 dong)
(Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Edwina Gibbs)