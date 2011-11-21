HANOI Nov 21 VietinBank, Vietnam's top partly private lender by assets, has secured central bank permission to raise its registered capital by a fifth to 20.23 trillion dong ($963 million) via a share issue, the central bank said on Monday.

Hanoi-based VietinBank, or the Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade -- 10 percent owned by the International Finance Corporation -- would issue the new shares to existing shareholders over the next 12 months, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

The state would contribute nearly 2.1 trillion dong to the capital boost, the statement said.

Registered capital determines the level of deposits and loans by a bank.

Shares of VietinBank were trading down 200 dong at 22,300 dong ($1.06) each at 0231 GMT on Monday. ($1=21,006 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)