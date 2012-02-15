HANOI Feb 15 Vietnam Joint Stock
Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, or VietinBank,
has won government approval to issue bonds overseas, a stock
exchange announcement said.
The country's biggest partly private lender by assets hopes
to raise $500 million by issuing five- or 10-year bonds, the
state-run Dau Tu Chung Khoan (Securities Investment) magazine
quoted VietinBank Deputy Chief Executive Le Duc Tho as saying.
Tho did not say when or where the bond sales would take
place, but the report said HSBC and Barclays
were advising it.
The lender had received government approval for the bond
issue, a report filed with the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said
late on Tuesday.
In August, VietinBank sent out requests for proposals for a
$500 million bond, raising eyebrows as market players questioned
whether an international bond of that size for a Vietnamese bank
was overly ambitious given global economic conditions, Thomson
Reuters' IFR reported.
Last May, Vietnamese football-to-rubber conglomerate Hoang
Anh Gia Lai issued a $90 million five-year bond, which
was increased from an initial size of $75 million. HAGL's five
year bullet bond priced at 95.76 and a coupon of 9.875 percent
for a yield of 11 percent.
A VietinBank bond issue would test the appetite of foreign
investors for Vietnamese debt, which has been weak since the
late 2010 default by state-owned Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry
Group, or Vinashin, on a $600 million syndicated loan.
Vietnam's central bank is also planning to overhaul the
banking system, which is riddled with non-performing loans.
Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding, or
Vinacomin, the state mining company, had interest in doing a
$500 million bond in 2010 but a sale did not proceed.
In December, VietinBank sealed a deal for a one-year $62
million loan with three banks, Thomson Reuters Basis Point
reported in January.
International Finance Corp, an affiliate of the World Bank,
bought a 10 percent stake in VietinBank in early 2011.
Its shares fell 2.13 percent at 22,900 dong ($1.10) at 0332
GMT.