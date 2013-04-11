HANOI, April 11 VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by assets, has lowered its annual credit growth target to 12 percent to be in line with government policy, from 20 percent in earlier projections, the bank said on Thursday.

In January VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung was quoted by a state-run newspaper as saying the Hanoi-based lender projected loans to rise 20 percent this year, well above the 12 percent target set by the central bank for the banking system.

Loans this year will rise to 524 trillion dong ($25 billion) from 460 trillion dong in 2012.

VietinBank, 20 percent owned by Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, plans to raise its gross profit by 5 percent from 2012 to 8.6 trillion dong ($413 million), it said in a report to be delivered to the shareholders' meeting on Saturday.

Last year the bank's gross profit dropped 2.6 percent from 2011 to nearly 8.17 trillion dong, but which was still above the 2012 target of 7.5 trillion dong, the report said.

Vietnamese banks have been struggling with bad debt largely from state-owned firms and a frozen real estate market while the slowing economy last year hit the businesses sector.

In December VietinBank sold a 20 percent stake to the MUFJ for $743 million, in Vietnam's largest ever merger and acquisition deal, after which Standard & Poor's upgraded its rating to BB- from B+.

VietinBank shares closed down 0.52 percent at 19,300 dong on Thursday.

($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Matt Driskill)