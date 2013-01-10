* VietinBank to keep bad debt below 2 pct in 2013
* Vietnam's credit growth set at 12 percent for 2013
* Agribank lending to quicken to more than 10 pct
HANOI, Jan 10 VietinBank, Vietnam's
second-biggest partly private bank by assets, has set a lending
growth target of 20 percent this year, after loans rose an
estimated 13 to 15 percent in 2012, a state-run newspaper
reported on Thursday.
The Hanoi-based lender, 20 percent owned by Japan's Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, plans to keep bad debts below
2 percent of loans this year, the People's Army newspaper quoted
VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung as saying.
VietinBank's loans this year would reach 528 trillion dong
($25.4 billion), based on the lender's estimated credit in 2012
of 440 trillion dong.
Vietnamese banks have been struggling with bad debt largely
from state-owned firms and a frozen real estate market, while
the slowing economy last year hit the businesses sector.
Last year, VietinBank kept its bad debt ratio below 1.5
percent of loans, Hung said at a meeting on Wednesday. The ratio
for the entire banking sector rose to 8.82 percent of total
loans in September from 8.6 percent in March.
VietinBank's 2013 credit growth target is well above the 12
percent set by the State Bank of Vietnam for the entire banking
system this year.
VietinBank aimed to boost its total assets by 15 percent
this year, doubling the growth recorded in 2012, the newspaper
reported.
Bank officials were not immediately available for comment.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is a core banking unit of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's top lender by
assets.
Last month VietinBank sold a 20-percent stake to the
Japanese lender for $743 million, in Vietnam's largest ever
merger and acquisition deal, after which Standard & Poor's
upgraded its rating to BB- from B+.
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told a banking conference on
Wednesday the government's goals for this year include
stabilising the economy, lowering inflation and boosting growth.
The Southeast Asian nation last year posted average
inflation of 9.21 percent, half the 18.58 percent of the
previous year, while growth slowed to around 5 percent from
nearly 6 percent in 2011.
The government is targeting inflation of between 6.0 percent
and 6.5 percent this year, below the official target of 8
percent approved by the National Assembly.
Meanwhile state-owned Agribank -- Vietnam's largest lender
by assets -- plans lending growth of more than 10 percent this
year, up from 8.2 percent last year, the central bank-run
Banking Times reported on Thursday.
($1=20,800 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Stephen Coates)