BRIEF-Altus TFI plans dividend at 1.50 zlotys/share for 2016
June 5 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI):
Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) in the first nine months of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011
Total assets 442,724,348 414,038,344
Gross profit 5,959,222 5,540,652
Net profit 4,556,032 4,128,224
(*) The results are of the parent bank only.
Shares of the Hanoi-based lender opened up 1.15 percent at 17,500 dong (84 U.S. cents) each at 0205 GMT. ($1=20,790 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)
HELSINKI, June 5 Private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.