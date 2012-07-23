July 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Total assets 403,993,458 460,316,883

Gross profit 2,596,144 3,675,561

Net profit 1,959,325 2,734,474

NOTE: Results are unaudited, from the mother bank only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based bank were flat at 20,800 dong each at 0352 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)