HANOI Feb 6 State mining group Vinacomin plans
to issue bonds on domestic markets to raise 2.5 trillion dong
($120 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The five-year bonds, with a face value of 1 billion dong
each, would carry a coupon of 14.5 percent for the first year
and mature on Jan. 18, 2018, the Hanoi-based unlisted group
said.
From the second year the annual coupon will be the average
of 12-month dong deposit rates offered by four major banks in
Vietnam plus 3.6 percent, Vinacomin said.
ANZ Bank Vietnam and VietinBank will act as the
issuing agent and consultant for the issue, the second tranche
of a Vinacomin's bond first issued in last year.
The group raised 500 billion dong in July 2012 via the first
tranche of the five-year dong bonds, also with an annual coupon
of 14.5 percent for the first year and similar terms for
remaining years.
In November 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its
long-term credit rating on Vinacomin to 'B+' from 'BB-', with
stable outlook, citing a weakening financial risk profile due to
high spending and falling profitability in the coal business.
Vinacomin will use the proceeds to fund its projects, it
said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)