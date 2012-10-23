BRIEF-CDRL May revenue from sales via retail network down 3 pct yoy
* MAY REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% VERSUS YEAR AGO
Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Corporation (Vinamilk), a leading diary product maker in Vietnam, in the first nine months of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011
Revenues 20,098,274 16,117,375
Gross profit 5,001,576 3,708,193
Net profit 4,145,875 3,132,230
Vinamilk's shares closed flat at 136,000 dong ($6.53) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)
