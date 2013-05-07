BRIEF-Warimpex closes the sale of eight hotels
* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS
May 7 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), Vietnam's biggest diary product maker, in the first quarter of 2013:
Unit: million dong
Item Q1 2013 Q1 2012
Revenues 6,817,399 5,984,554
Gross profit 1,867,922 1,539,792
Net profit 1,530,838 1,270,464
NOTE:
The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm's shares were down 0.80 percent at 124,000 dong ($5.93) each at 0324 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,920 dong) (Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Martin Petty)
* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers