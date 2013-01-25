BRIEF-Baidu, Bosch to deepen cooperation in automated driving
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are excerpts from the 2012 earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), Vietnam's leading diary product maker:
Unit: million dong
Item (*)2012 2011
Revenues 27,337,224 22,264,531
Gross profit 6,887,345 4,932,509
Net profit 5,785,869 4,166,604
(*) Results are of the parent company only.
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm rose 0.51 percent to 99,500 dong ($4.8) each on Friday. ($1=20,815 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: