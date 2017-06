Feb 4 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), Vietnam's leading diary product maker:

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Revenues 27,101,683 22,070,557

Gross profit 6,929,668 4,978,991

Net profit 5,819,454 4,218,181

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm ended down 0.98 percent at 101,000 dong ($4.85) each on Monday. ($1=20,815 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)