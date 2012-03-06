HANOI, March 6 Vincom Joint Stock Co
, Vietnam's leading real estate developer, said on
Tuesday that it aims to raise up to $300 million through an
issue of convertible bonds in international markets.
The board of the Hanoi-based company had approved the sale
of five-year bonds and would decide on the timing of the issue
later, depending on market conditions, Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong
said in a statement on Monday.
He did not say which market the company would target, but
said the bonds would be listed overseas.
Proceeds would be used for investment projects and to
supplement working capital, according to the statement on
Vincom's website (vicom.com.vn).
Vincom shares were up 3.64 percent at 114,000 dong ($5.5) at
0224 GMT.
($1=20,810 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Chris Lewis)