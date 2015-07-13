HANOI, July 13 Vietnam's top real estate firm
Vingroup said on Monday it is planning a resort island
project off the northern port city of Hai Phong - a project
whose worth state-run media has put at about 19 trillion dong
($870 million).
Vingroup did not say whether it would be the sole investor
or would bring in others. It is also planning billions of
dollars of investment in other retail and property projects
around the country.
The five-year project will include villas, a golf course, an
entertainment park, an eco-park and a cable car service in an
area of more than 870 hectares (2,150 acres) on Vu Yen island,
Vingroup said in a statement.
A government news website reported that city authorities
also want to add a casino, a five-star hotel, and a marina to
the project. The golf course is due to begin operations in early
2016, it said.
Shares of Vingroup fell 0.5 percent on Monday, compared to
rises for most Vietnamese blue-chips.
($1=21,805 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)