July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vingroup Joint Stock Co, a leading property developer, in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 1,822,461 810,138

Gross profit 1,652,614 396,090

Net profit 1,348,927 305,572

NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent firm only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based company were flat at 78,000 dong each at 0230 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)