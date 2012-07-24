BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital prices preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vingroup Joint Stock Co, a leading property developer, in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenues 1,822,461 810,138
Gross profit 1,652,614 396,090
Net profit 1,348,927 305,572
NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent firm only.
Shares of the Hanoi-based company were flat at 78,000 dong each at 0230 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Bridge Interactive and Black Knight Financial Services announce new alliance to provide advanced data management services to Paragon MLS users