HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's leading property
developer Vingroup is buying all of garment producer
Vinatex's shares in a subsidiary, enabling it to take over 39
supermarkets, Vingroup said on Friday.
The move is part of Hanoi-based Vingroup's expansion plan in
the retail sector where it aims to open 100 supermarkets and
1,000 convenience stores over a three-year period starting 2014,
the company said in a news release.
"The Vietnamese retail market is an attractive target market
with long-term potential," said Vingroup's general director
Duong Thi Mai Hoa, adding that the purchase will support the
group's goal to be a leading Vietnamese retailer amid rising
investment from foreign investors.
Vingroup did not disclose the value of the deal. VIC shares
were up 2.2 percent at 47,100 dong ($2.18) each at 0426 GMT on
Friday.
($1=21,600 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen;
