HANOI, April 18 Vietnamese telecom company
Viettel said on Monday it plans to form a consortium with two
Myanmar companies to invest a combined $1.5 billion in Myanmar's
telecoms sector if it wins the country's fourth, and last,
telecom licence.
Viettel is expected to be awarded the licence some time
after June, joining three existing licence holders: Myanmar
Posts and Telecommunications (MPT), Norway's Telenor
and Qatar's Ooredoo.
Liberalisation of the telecoms sector is widely seen as one
of Myanmar's most successful reforms since the military ceded
power in 2011.
To gain the fourth licence, foreign bidders must set up a
joint venture with local firms.
Military-run Viettel, one of Vietnam's leading telecoms
companies, said in a statement that it plans to form a
consortium with Myanmar National Telecom Holding Public Limited,
consisting of 11 local companies, and state-owned Star High
Public Company Limited.
"This strong foundation ideally positions us to cater to the
untapped telecom market potential in Myanmar," Viettel's Deputy
General Director Le Dang Dung said in the statement.
The two Myanmar firms will hold a combined 51 percent of the
joint venture, while Viettel, which operates in 10 countries
across Asia, Africa and the Americas, will own the remaining
stake.
Viettel also plans to launch 4G services in Myanmar, subject
to additional licensing.
The Myanmar government said on March 25 that it expects to
open the application process for the licence in the middle of
June and that Viettel was the only candidate negotiating for a
joint venture.
Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications, which operates in
partnership with Japan's KDDI Corp and Sumitomo Corp
, is the market leader in Myanmar's telecoms sector with
18 million subscribers as of January, while Telenor has 12
million subscribers and Ooredoo has 5.8 million.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Susan Fenton)