HANOI Jan 17 Vietnamese military-run Viettel said its joint venture with two Myanmar companies has won a telecoms licence in Myanmar and will invest a combined $2 billion in the project, up from an original projection of $1.5 billion.

The joint venture of Viettel Global, Viettel's investment arm, Myanmar National Telecom Holding Public Limited and Star High Public Company Limited, received Myanmar's fourth, and last, telecom licence on Jan. 14, Viettel said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Viettel has a 49 percent stake in the venture while its partners own the remainder. The joint venture planned to invest $1.5 billion in the project, Viettel said in April last year.

The liberalisation of Myanmar's telecoms sector has been a rare example of successful reform since the military ceded power in 2011, with Norwegian operator Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo, among others, establishing themselves in the southeast Asian nation.

"We will build an advanced and widespread telecommunications network in Myanmar and will try to do it very quickly," Viettel's Deputy General Director Le Dang Dung said in the statement.

With the new project, Myanmar will be the biggest among Viettel's 10 foreign markets across Asia, Africa and the Americas.

The license is valid for 15 years. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)