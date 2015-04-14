* Expects sharp fall in 2015 financial result

* Writes down 79 mln euros in Heta "bad bank" exposure

* 2014 pretax profit rises 46 pct

* Proposes raising dividend to 1.40 euros per share (Adds comments from news conference)

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, April 14 Ultra-low interest rates could push 2015 financial income at Vienna Insurance Group down by around a tenth, Austria's largest insurer said on Tuesday, while unveiling writedowns it had to take last year for "bad bank" Heta.

"The financial result could go down by a triple-digit million euro amount," Chief Executive Peter Hagen told the group's results news conference, warning profits from its core insurance business may not be able to take up the slack.

He said the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme to spur the sluggish euro zone economy was heaping pressure on insurers.

"Quantitative easing hits us hard because we think it leads to an artificial decline in interest rates and we have clearly lower yields on new bond investments this year than last year."

But VIG said it would continue to follow a conservative investment strategy and not take riskier bets. Financial income, including results from minority stakes in companies, fell 9 percent to 1.12 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in 2014.

Profit before tax at the group rebounded 46 percent last year to 518.4 million euros despite flat premiums as its business in central and eastern Europe performed well and it stopped losing money in Romania.

The gain came even after VIG booked 79 million in writedowns for Heta Asset Resolution, which is winding down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria and whose debt repayments have been frozen by the FMA watchdog.

VIG wrote off entirely its holdings of subordinated bonds backed by Hypo's home province of Carinthia, and half of the senior bonds guaranteed by Carinthia. It holds 15 million euros in Heta debt guaranteed by the Austrian federal government.

Its stock eased 0.6 percent to 42.03 euros by 1000 GMT, in line with the European sector index.

Up around 15 percent this year, the stock trades at nearly 13 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Austrian rival Uniqa on nearly 9 and a discount to Poland's PZU on almost 16, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' estimates by their track records.

VIG's combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and accident business -- improved by 3.9 percentage points last year to 96.7 percent. It proposed raising its dividend by 10 cents to 1.40 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9484 euros) (Additional reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Mark Potter)