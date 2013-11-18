BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Vigil Health Solutions Inc : * Reports profitable second quarter * Q2 earnings per share C$0.001 * Q2 revenue rose 59 percent to C$1.3 million * Qtrly backlog about $3.26 million versus approximately $2.72 million in the
three-month period ended September 30, 2012 * Qtrly bookings were $1.12 million down 12% compared to the three-month period
ended September 30, 2012
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares