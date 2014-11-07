BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 26, for photographic lens optical system
Nov 7 Vigmed Holding Publ AB
* Says Vigmed AB signs distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand
* Says agreement has been signed with Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it received China patent on April 26, for photographic lens optical system
* Epigenomics AG: BLITZ F16-83 GMBH to launch takeover offer for Epigenomics AG