BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit gets CEP for drug OXYTOCIN from EDQM

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai SOHO-YIMING Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd got Certificate of Suitability to Monograph of European Pharmacopoeia (CEP) for the drug oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDOM)