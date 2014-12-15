BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 60.35 bln won
* Says it signed 60.35 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, to provide medicine
Dec 15 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Says now entering German market by signing a distribution agreement with Vygon Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai SOHO-YIMING Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd got Certificate of Suitability to Monograph of European Pharmacopoeia (CEP) for the drug oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDOM)