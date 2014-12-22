BRIEF-Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
* Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
(Corrects translation of the country name in the story.)
Dec 22 Vigmed Holding Publ AB
* Says signs distribution deal in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG's Rydapt as an initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).