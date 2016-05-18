BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Vigor Kobo :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$120,480,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 2
* Says last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 4 to June 8
* Says record date June 8
* Says payment date June 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znSY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months