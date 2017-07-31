FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Lala offers $1.8 bln for Brazil's Vigor -source
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
July 31, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 9 hours ago

Mexico's Lala offers $1.8 bln for Brazil's Vigor -source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV is close to acquiring Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Lala offered 5.7 billion reais ($1.8 billion) to controlling shareholders J&F Investimentos SA and JBS SA for the company, said the person, asking for anonymity to discuss the issue freely.

J&F and JBS declined to comment. Lala did not immediately comment.

$1 = 3.1268 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Grant McCool

