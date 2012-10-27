A man on a motorbike rides past the factory of United Breweries Ltd (UB) that manufactures Kingfisher beer in Thiruvalluar district of Tamil Nadu April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

GREATER NOIDA, India Liquor baron Vijay Mallya does not know whether a deal for UK drinks giant Diageo Plc (DGE.L) to take a stake in his United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS) will be struck or not, he said on Saturday.

Mallya has been scrambling to raise funds for his ailing Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS), and has been in talks with the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka to sell a stake in United Spirits.

"Whenever we need to say something we will, we keep discussing but we don't know whether a deal will happen or not," Mallya told Reuters on the sidelines of the Indian Grand Prix, which he flew in from London to attend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)