BANGALORE Nov 16 Bangalore-based Vijaya
Bank expects the last two quarters of the current
financial year to be slow for loan growth as corporates and
retail consumers postpone spending, hit by high interest rates,
a top official said on Wednesday.
The lender, who has no exposure in the aviation sector
including the beleagured Kingfisher Airlines, is
cautious about lending to power, commercial real estate and
textile sectors, H.S. Upendra Kamath, chairman and managing
director told Reuters in an interview.
"Growth is stunted on all front. Industrial capex is not
happening so there is no new funding demand. With inflation
being high, disposable income of families is also being
impacted. So consumption is being postponed," he said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)