Aug 27 Viking Line Abp : * Says Q2 sales EUR 137.5 million versus EUR 140.3 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 4.5 million versus EUR 25.0 million * Sees operating income to improve in 2014 compared to 2013, excluding capital

gain from sale of the isabella (EUR 11.9 m). * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage