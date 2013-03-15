LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 15 Family-owned Turkish electric appliances maker Viko has hired Credit Suisse to sell the business in a deal worth between $500 million and $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

Viko's founders have decided to sell after being approached by prospective buyers. They wanted to exit the business but had no suitor lined-up, the people said.

Viko was not immediately available for comment while Credit Suisse declined to comment.