By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 30 A U.S. appeals court upheld the
2008 fraud conviction of money manager and arts patron Alberto
Vilar, but ordered that he be resentenced, in a decision that
may set back some government efforts to fight insider trading
and other securities fraud.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said on
Friday that resentencing is needed because a recent U.S. Supreme
Court decision said a key federal law used to fight securities
fraud did not cover investments made outside the country, and
that such investments were used in setting Vilar's punishment.
Mathew Martoma, a former manager at Steven A. Cohen's hedge
fund SAC Capital Advisors LP, has made a similar argument in
defending against criminal insider trading charges, saying the
law does not reach his trades in American depository receipts of
Ireland's Elan Corp Plc. Prosecutors said those trades
were based on illegal tips about an Alzheimer's drug trial.
Jennifer Queliz, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan, declined to comment.
Prosecutors argued that Vilar and co-defendant Gary Tanaka
promised clients at the now-defunct Amerindo Investment Advisors
Inc high returns by investing in "Guaranteed Fixed Rate Deposit
Accounts," but lost millions of dollars in technology stocks
that plunged when the dot-com bubble burst starting in 2000.
The case was centered on and included testimony from Lily
Cates, the mother of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" actress
Phoebe Cates, who said she was swindled out of $5 million.
A jury found Vilar guilty on 12 counts including securities
fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, and Tanaka guilty on
three counts. Vilar was sentenced to nine years in prison and
Tanaka to five years, and the men were ordered to pay almost $35
million in restitution and forfeit more than $54 million.
Vilar, 72, and Tanaka, 70, were released from federal
custody in October, federal prison records show.
MORRISON
In upholding the convictions, Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes
wrote for a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel that the evidence
demonstrated that Vilar and Tanaka engaged in fraud related to
the domestic purchase or sale of securities.
But Cabranes said the men must be resentenced, and their
restitution recalculated, because the punishment had in part
been based on the purchases of securities abroad. He also said
math errors required recalculating the forfeiture amount.
Cabranes said the punishment was improper under a 2010 U.S.
Supreme Court decision, Morrison v. National Australia Bank,
which said the fraud law known as Section 10(b) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 reached only purchases of
securities in the United States or listed on U.S. exchanges.
Morrison was a civil case, but Cabranes said its reasoning,
incorporating a presumption against applying U.S. law
extraterritorially, applied to criminal cases.
He said this is because "Congress generally legislates with
domestic concerns in mind," and the presumption shields against
"unintended clashes" of laws that can cause "international
discord."
Hannah Buxbaum, interim dean at Indiana University's Maurer
School of Law, said, "Morrison diminished the government's
ability to address many forms of cross-border misconduct, and
we're now seeing that play out for the Department of Justice."
Nonetheless, while the trial predated Morrison and jurors
were not instructed about any of this, Cabranes said "this error
was not plain" and the convictions could stand.
He rejected the defendants' argument that because the
accounts were "carefully structured" to occur abroad, it did not
matter that some clients purchased securities domestically.
"We see no reason to rescue fraudsters when they complain
that their perfect scheme to avoid getting caught has failed,"
Cabranes wrote.
The 2nd Circuit sent the case back to U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan in Manhattan for resentencing.
SHOWING THE "TRUE PICTURE"
Vivian Shevitz, a lawyer for Vilar, said she was gratified
by the Morrison analysis but disappointed with other rulings,
and intends to "show the true picture" in further court
proceedings. "We proclaim again that no Amerindo investor
suffered any losses," she added.
Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard Law School professor and lawyer
for Tanaka, did not respond to requests for comment.
Vilar's fall from grace began just over a decade ago when he
reneged on promised donations to the Metropolitan Opera in New
York, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Los Angeles Opera, the
Washington National Opera and other organizations.
Martoma faces a Nov. 4 trial over his trading in Elan, which
agreed last month to be bought by U.S. drugmaker Perrigo Co
, and Wyeth, which is now part of Pfizer Inc.
SAC was criminally charged last month with insider trading. Both
pleaded not guilty. Cohen has not been criminally charged.
Richard Strassberg, a lawyer for Martoma, declined to
comment on the Vilar decision. He has argued that the Elan ADRs
Martoma traded "simply repackaged" Elan stock traded abroad and
were therefore outside the reach of Section 10(b).
Buxbaum said that argument may be tough to sustain. "There
may be reasons that the American regulatory interest in these
transactions is weaker than the interests of the issuer's home
country," she said. "But the Morrison test is black-and-white,
and I believe its plain language covers these transactions,
because the ADRs were traded on an American exchange."
The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, Nos. 10-521, 10-580 and 10-4639.