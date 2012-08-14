Former President Pratibha Patil (L) administers the oath of office to Vilasrao Deshmukh at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 28, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI Congress politician and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh died on Tuesday after battling a liver disorder for several days. He was 67.

"He was an able campaigner & administrator and a friend," Congress minister Milind Deora said on Twitter.

Born in Babhalgaon in Maharashtra's Latur district, Deshmukh joined the Congress in the 1970s and won successive state assembly elections over the next decade.

Deshmukh was chief minister of Maharashtra twice and resigned soon after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, over charges that his state government failed to prevent the three-day rampage.

Deshmukh later entered the Rajya Sabha and became a minister in the union cabinet, heading the ministry for heavy industries and public enterprises. At the time of his death, he was minister for science and technology and earth sciences.

Deshmukh died in a Chennai hospital, where he was shifted from Mumbai earlier in August for a possible liver transplant.

The politician is survived by his wife and three sons, including Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh.

