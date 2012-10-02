European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 Village Main Reef Ltd : * Jse: vil - update on unprotected industrial action * Says may issue an ultimatum to striking employees depending on the outcome of
meeting held at the operation today
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.