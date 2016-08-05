* Builder OHL lost over a third of market value this week

By Andrés González and Carlos Ruano

MADRID, Aug 5 A slump in Spanish builder OHL's stock price this week has turned the spotlight on its parent company, an indebted conglomerate built up by one of Spain's richest businessmen and which has secured loans against its affiliate's shares.

OHL, one of few construction firms to have survived Spain's 2008 property market crash had, as of Friday afternoon, lost over a third of its market value this week following a credit rating downgrade and posting a second-quarter loss.

At 1430 GMT, OHL shares were up 6 percent at 2.25 euros in volatile trading, giving it a market value of around 670 million euros ($741 million). Its bonds hit fresh lows earlier on Friday.

The firm is majority owned by Grupo Villar Mir (GVM), a private holding built up by billionaire and one-time finance minister Juan Miguel Villar Mir, 84, over the past 30 years.

OHL is the crown jewel in the industrial and real estate conglomerate, having provided more than three quarters of GVM's core profit in 2015. The two entities have an intertwined financial structure, making the parent also potentially exposed to OHL's share price swings.

According to GVM's 2015 annual report, it had used a 43 percent stake in OHL as collateral to secure some 657 million euros in bank loans, though the group's chief financial officer said on Friday GVM had since cut its debt.

CFO Manuel Garrido said it now had bank loans worth 200 million euros which were backed by OHL shares.

"We are going through a process to transform those into a different structure which is not linked to the market," Garrido told Reuters in a phone interview. "We are trying to disconnect our financing from OHL's share price."

The falling stocks could otherwise put pressure on GVM to stump up more guarantees for its collateralised loans if creditors demand it.

Garrido also said GVM was "covered" on a complex share agreement it has with Monaco-based hedge fund Tyrus Capital, which bought 8.4 percent of OHL subscription rights from GVM last year in the middle of the builder's rights issue.

El Confidencial news site reported this week that GVM would have to compensate Tyrus for any losses in value incurred when it sold the OHL shares.

Garrido said the two firms had an agreement to "share the upside and the downside" in relation to OHL's stock when their share agreement ends in May 2017, but added this did not present a problem for GVM.

"It's something we've got covered," he said, without providing further detail.

According to company filings, GVM said at the end of 2015 it had a 180 million-euro liability with Tyrus.

SHEDDING ASSETS

An influential figure who sits on the board of Spain's biggest bank Santander, Villar Mir and his family have the fifth-biggest fortune in the country, valued at $2.6 billion according to Forbes. Villar Mir passed on the chairmanship of OHL to his son in July.

GVM, whose companies employ more than 33,000 people worldwide, already cut OHL's valuation on its books by 110 million euros last year.

It marked OHL shares on its books at 10.2 euros apiece at the end of 2015 when they were trading in the market at 5.27 euros.

Overall - and including consolidated OHL debt - GVM had 5.17 billion euros in bank debt at that point, or 4.6 times its core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

OHL bounced back from Spain's property crash thanks largely to strong overseas operations, and its overall net debt shrank in the first half of this year. But recourse debt, which is backed by collateral, rose in the period, prompting ratings agency Moody's cut OHL's rating by one notch to B3 on Wednesday.

GVM also owns 57 percent of U.S.-listed silicon metal producer Ferroglobe, which has a $1.6 billion market value and whose shares it also used as collateral against loans, according to GVM's 2015 annual report.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)