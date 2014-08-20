HARARE Aug 20 French seed maker Vilmorin
will pay $27 million to double its stake in Zimbabwean
crop seed firm SeedCo to 32 percent by year-end, chief
executive of the Harare-listed company said on Wednesday.
Vilmorin, the world's fourth-largest seed maker, took a 15
percent stake in SeedCo last October, saying this would give it
a stronger foothold in Africa where the market for commercial
seed is worth $1 billion.
SeedCo is the top maize seed producer in Malawi, Zambia and
Zimbabwe and also distributes its products in several east
African countries.
The company's chief executive, Morgan Nzwere, told a
shareholder meeting that proceeds from the sale would be used to
pay down debt.
Nzwere also said his company should continue to grow
earnings on the market share gains in east Africa.
"We are expecting our earnings to grow on the back of
continued market share growth in east Africa largely through the
retail market as adoption of our varieties continues," Nzwere
told shareholders at a meeting outside the capital Harare.
Nzwere said also said SeedCo was owed $27 million for
previous seed purchases by the Zimbabwean government and had
been promised payment before the start of a new farming season
in October.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)