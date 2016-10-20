* Like BASF, French firm sceptical of one-stop shop model
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Oct 20 Vilmorin will remain a
specialist seed maker and is sceptical farmers will take to the
bundled agricultural product offerings that have encouraged
multi-billion merger deals in the farm supplies sector, the
French firm's chief executive said.
Bayer's planned $66 billion purchase of Monsanto
, unveiled last month, followed ChemChina's deal to
acquire Syngenta and a merger agreement between Dow
Chemical and DuPont - moves designed to bring
scale and broader product ranges during a downturn in many
agricultural markets.
Vilmorin, the world's fourth-largest seed maker by sales,
wants to stick to its priorities of vegetable seeds, maize
(corn) and wheat, CEO Emmanuel Rougier told Reuters.
"We're a pure play seed company, unlike the other players,"
he said following a press conference. "We have plenty to do with
our three priorities, without getting dispersed."
Like BASF, which has cast doubt on the one-stop
shop logic pursued by Bayer in acquiring Monsanto, Vilmorin said
the case had yet to be proven that farmers want to buy services
from pesticides to weather data from one provider.
"As part of a farmer cooperative group, we find it hard to
imagine that farmers will want to have someone dictate to them
how to run their farms from A to Z," Rougier said.
Vilmorin, majority owned by French cooperative Limagrain,
had a team looking at ways to develop information services for
clients to support seed sales, but had no plans to invest
massively in so-called big data projects, he said.
The trio of mega-merger deals would on paper reinforce the
current position of Monsanto, Dupont and Syngenta as the world's
biggest seed makers, but it could take two or three years for
the companies both to obtain regulatory approval and reorganise
their activities, he said.
Vilmorin did not see obvious acquisition opportunities for
itself arising from asset sales required for regulatory
clearance, Rougier said earlier during a presentation of the
group's 2015/16 results.
Likely markets for regulatory scrutiny would be cotton in
the United States and canola in Canada, two markets which
Vilmorin had no plans to enter, he said.
In vegetable seeds, the multitude of varieties would make it
hard for regulators to see a dominant position, while Vilmorin
itself already had large positions as the world's second-largest
producer behind Monsanto, he added.
Vilmorin reported on Wednesday that its net profit for the
year to June 30 fell to 60.8 million euros from 75.9 million in
2014/15.
Its field crop division, which had been a drag on 2015/16
profits, would continue to face difficult conditions in Europe
due to low grain prices for farmers, it said.
