* French firm wary of payment, currency risks
* Says euro rise vs many currencies a drag on sales
* Keeps crop-seed outlook despite weak H1, Ukraine risk
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Feb 19 French seed maker Vilmorin
expects political tensions and currency weakness in
Ukraine and Russia to limit its spring sales in the two major
grain-exporting countries, it said on Wednesday.
Vilmorin, the world's fourth-biggest seed maker by sales, is
a leading supplier of sunflower seed in Ukraine and Russia and
is also trying to expand in the fast-growing maize (corn) market
in the former Soviet states.
A political crisis in Ukraine has escalated since Tuesday
with at least 26 people killed in the worst violence in nearly
three months of anti-government protests, prompting EU leaders
to raise the threat of sanctions.
The upheaval has created uncertainty about whether financing
could become more difficult for grain producers, while a slide
in Ukraine's hryvnia currency would make Vilmorin's imported
supply more expensive for clients, the company said.
"We don't want to sell to clients who present a major risk
in terms of payment," Chief Executive Emmanuel Rougier told
reporters. "It's not potential order levels that are a problem,
because these are showing a strong increase."
Vilmorin, which generated crop-seed sales of about 70
million euros in Ukraine and Russia in its 2012/13 financial
year to June 30, said it was trying to bring forward payment
deadlines to move away from common local practice of waiting for
payment until after harvesting.
Russia, meanwhile, had also seen its currency decline
sharply in recent months and could be affected by financial
instability in its neighbour, Vilmorin said.
The group, which was presenting results for its
July-December first half, did not break down sales by country
for that period or give full-year forecasts for Ukraine and
Russia.
But it said a broad fall in emerging-market currencies,
along with a drop in the yen and the dollar against the euro,
could trim its full-year sales by around 70 million euros.
Vilmorin reported after the market close on Tuesday
first-half sales of 443.1 million euros, up 4.2 percent compared
with the same period a year earlier, on a like-for-like basis.
It raised its guidance for full-year organic sales growth to
above 6 percent, from a previous target of more than 5 percent,
due to strong vegetable seed sales.
Its crop seeds business saw like-for-like sales fall 1.6
percent in the first half, hit by a slow start to orders of
spring crops, but the group maintained its target of full-year
organic growth of at least 5 percent for the division.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Pravin Char)