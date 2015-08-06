AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Russia's Vimpelcom and
Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa remain in advanced
talks on merging their Italian mobile phone businesses,
Vimpelcom's chief executive said on Thursday, declining to give
additional details.
Vimpelcom and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison
Whampoa said in May they were discussing merging their Italian
mobile phone businesses into a joint venture.
"We are in advanced discussion with Hutchison about merging
our operations in Italy," Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier
told journalists.
"At this stage we have no additional comment to make
overall."
