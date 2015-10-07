MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's LetterOne fund does not intend to buy the 33 percent
stake in Vimpelcom that Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
has put up for sale, the Vedomosti daily reported on
Wednesday, citing two sources.
LetterOne has 47.9 percent of voting rights in Vimpelcom and
was seen as a potential bidder for the stake, which is valued at
around $2.3 billion.
Telenor has long been in open conflict with Fridman over
control of Vimpelcom and its strategy, to the point where it
became a diplomatic issue between Oslo and Moscow.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anastasia Teterevleva;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)