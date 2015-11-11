(Adds quotes, detail)
OSLO Nov 11 Fredriksen Group Chief Executive Jo
Lunder said on Wednesday he would remain on leave while
Norwegian police investigate allegations of wrongdoing at
Vimpelcom when he was CEO.
Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating
telecoms operator Vimpelcom over payments made in connection to
its operations in Uzbekistan. Dutch prosecutors have said the
probe relates to alleged corruption.
Lunder reiterated he was innocent. He was released from
police custody on Tuesday when an appeals court ruled the
evidence presented against him was too weak to justify
incarceration during questioning.
Norway's Economic Crime Police unit, which had asked for
Lunder to be kept in isolation for two weeks, said in a separate
statement it would continue to investigate the case.
Lunder ran Vimpelcom from 2011 until last April and was
subsequently appointed head of the Fredriksen Group, which
operates billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holdings in
shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill,
dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest
and a range of other companies.
"I've built my whole career on trust. I believe it would be
difficult for me to lead the Fredriksen Group as long as this
process continues, so I'll have to ask for leave from the
company," Lunder told reporters.
He said police had questioned him about a payment of $30
million made about two months after he became Vimpelcom's CEO,
adding he had asked the advice of lawyers specialising in
anti-corruption work before authorising the transaction.
"This was a very thorough process," Lunder said. "I believe
I did what I could, and I don't see what I could have done
differently."
Vimpelcom last week booked a provision of $900 million in
relation to the ongoing investigation.
Neither the Fredriksen Group nor Vimpelcom were immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, Henrik Stolen and Stine
Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by David Evans and
Mark Potter)