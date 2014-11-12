MOSCOW Nov 12 Amsterdam-based mobile operator
Vimpelcom said on Wednesday its third quarter net profit
fell 59 percent year-on-year to $104 million due to one-off
costs from debt refinancing at its Italian unit and a weaker
rouble.
Analysts had forecast a $213 million net profit, taking into
account likely foreign exchange losses, and at around $359
million before any such losses.
Vimpelcom, which has operations in Russia, Italy, and
several emerging markets, said its revenue fell 9 percent to
$5.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid 11 percent to $2.2
billion.
Without taking into account the effect of the rouble
weakening and of disposals, revenue and EBITDA fell 3 percent
and 4 percent respectively, the company added.
It confirmed in a statement its earlier forecast for "low to
mid single digit" declines in sales and EBITDA in the whole of
2014 and announced a proposed dividend of 3.5 U.S. cents per
share.
