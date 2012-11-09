MOSCOW Nov 9 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom
said on Friday its annual shareholder meeting will be
held on Dec. 21 provided that a Russian court lifts injunctions
before the end of November.
The Moscow Arbitration Court in April imposed a ban on 2011
profit distribution by Vimpelcom's Russian unit, prompting the
New-York listed company to defer dividend payment and postpone
its AGM till December.
The injunctions are part of a lawsuit filed earlier in the
year by Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service, contesting the dominant
position of Norway's Telenor in Vimpelcom, whose
Russian unit is considered by the state a strategic asset.
"In light of the injunctions ... the Supervisory Board has
determined that if the injunctions are not lifted prior to
November 27, 2012 it would be prudent to postpone the
Shareholders Meeting," Vimpelcom said in a statement.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo increased its
stake in Vimpelcom last month, overtaking Telenor and raising
prospects for withdrawal of the anti-monopoly lawsuit. The court
had set the date of November 27 for a hearing of the lawsuit.