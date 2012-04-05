ALGIERS, April 5 Talks between Vimpelcom
and Algeria over the future of the Djezzy mobile telecoms
business have soured after Algeria fined Djezzy's boss $1.25
billion, according to an Algerian official and a source close to
the Russian company said.
The sources said Vimpelcom was now considering going to
international arbitration to resolve the row over the fine.
The two sides were close to concluding a deal under which
the Algerian state would have acquired from Vimpelcom a 51
percent stake in the Algeria-based Djezzy mobile phone business,
ending a prolonged row over its future.
Following the announcement of the fine, "relations ... have
deteriorated to the point that international arbitration is
becoming a very likely option to find a solution to the fine
issue," the Algerian official, who is familiar with the
discussions, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A source close to Vimpelcom confirmed to Reuters that
Vimpelcom was considering international arbitration, among other
options. Vimpelcom would not accept an Algerian proposal to
deduct the fine from the deal price, the source said.
Vimpelcom was not immediately available for comment by phone
and did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Algeria's
finance ministry, which is handling the negotiations, could not
immediately be reached.