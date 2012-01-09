* Signs MoU to consider sale to Algeria state
MOSCOW, Jan 9 Mobile phone group Vimpelcom
has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Algerian unit
to the Algerian state subject to agreement on price, potentially
ending an ownership dispute that has run for more than a year.
Russia-focused Vimpelcom bought the Algerian unit, Djezzy,
last year as part of a $6 billion deal to buy control of
Egyptian telecoms group Orascom Telecom, but the
transaction was clouded by uncertainty after Algeria said it
wanted it nationalised.
Vimpelcom said in a statement on Monday that it had signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Algerian government
to explore the possible sale of Djezzy, subject to an acceptable
price.
It added that the two sides were also looking at acquisition
opportunities that would benefit both parties.
Vimpelcom agreed to buy 51.7 percent of Orascom from
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris in 2011, a deal that expanded its
horizons out of its Russian heartland and into Italy and North
Africa as well as other emerging markets.
The deal was strongly opposed by Vimpelcom's Norwegian
shareholder Telenor, which said the acquisition would
saddle the group with too much debt and distract it from
recovering market share in Russia.
The Algerian state said on Sunday it would acquire 51
percent of Djezzy from Vimpelcom, but had yet to agree a fee.
Vimpelcom would stay on as operator of the business, according
to Algeria's official news agency APS.