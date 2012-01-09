* Signs MoU to consider sale to Algeria state

* Both sides yet to agree on price

* Algeria division could be valued at $4 billion - analyst

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Jan 9 Mobile phone group Vimpelcom has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Algerian unit to Algeria, subject to agreement on price, potentially ending an ownership dispute that has run for more than a year.

Russia-focused Vimpelcom bought the unit, Djezzy, last year as part of a $6 billion deal to buy control of Egyptian telecoms group Orascom Telecom, but the transaction was clouded by uncertainty after Algeria said it wanted it nationalised.

Vimpelcom said in a statement on Monday that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Algerian government to explore the possible sale of Djezzy, subject to an acceptable price.

Analysts have valued the unit, seen as Orascom's biggest revenue generator, at around $4 billion.

"The consensus would be about $4 billion. Vimpelcom originally wanted $7 billion, but I think now $4 billion is more likely," said Troika Dialog analyst Anna Lepetukhina.

Algeria said a year ago it had appointed law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP to advise it on the nationalisation of Djezzy, including the valuation.

Vimpelcom added that the two sides were also looking at acquisition opportunities that would benefit both parties.

Vimpelcom agreed to buy 51.7 percent of Orascom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris in 2011, a deal that expanded its horizons out of its Russian heartland and into Italy and North Africa as well as other emerging markets.

The deal was strongly opposed by Vimpelcom's Norwegian shareholder Telenor, which said the acquisition would saddle the group with too much debt and distract it from recovering market share in Russia.

The sale of a majority stake in Djezzy could help Vimpelcom pay down some of its mammoth $20 billion debt pile, a burden that has weighed on the company's share price since the Orascom transaction was first announced in 2010.

The New-York listed shares are down 36 percent in the past 12 months.

The Algerian state said on Sunday it would acquire 51 percent of Djezzy from Vimpelcom, but had yet to agree a price. Vimpelcom would stay on as operator of the business, according to Algeria's official news agency APS.