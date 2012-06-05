BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 5 Vimpelcom shareholder Alfa Group has claimed that fellow shareholders Telenor and Weather II should have launched a mandatory tender offer for the company when Telenor increased its stake in the mobile group.
Norway's Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February after a deal with Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's company Weather, taking back partial control of the company from Alfa's telecoms arm Altimo - with which it has fought a years long corporate battle.
"Altimo claims that Telenor and Weather II violated the provisions contained in Section 16 of the Company's bye-laws by not commencing a mandatory tender offer as a result of the Preferred Share Transactions," Vimpelcom said in a Tuesday statement.
"Altimo asserts that Telenor and Weather II formed a "group" owning more than a 50 percent voting interest in VimpelCom as a result of the Preferred Share Transactions," Vimpelcom said.
The deal has also been opposed by Russia's state competition watchdog, which filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court seeking to undo the transaction.
Alfa is the investment group owned by the billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.