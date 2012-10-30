MOSCOW Oct 30 Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo bought a 6 percent stake in Vimpelcom from a vehicle of Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk, becoming the largest shareholder in the telecoms operator, Vimpelcom said.

Through the deal, Altimo raised its Vimpelcom stake to 47.85 percent from 41.85 percent, Vimpelcom said in a filing with U.S. regulators. Its Norwegian co-investor Telenor has 43 percent.