(Corrects to show Davies was not currently employed as CFO at Verizon)

Aug 7 Aug 7 VimpelCom : * Appoints andrew davies as group CFO * Says davies succeeds henk van dalen * Says andrew davies was employed by Vodafone, where he had held the position of CFO of Verizon wireless * Says davies will join the co. no later than January 1, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage