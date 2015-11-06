* Court says no strong evidence of corruption against Lunder
* Prosecutors appeal against release
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, Nov 6 A Norwegian court ruled on Friday
that while there was no strong evidence to suspect former
Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder of corruption he
should remain in custody pending an appeal against his release.
Norwegian, Dutch and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom
in relation to the telecoms company's operations in Uzbekistan.
Lunder has said he is innocent.
"The court has, under doubt, concluded that there is no
probable cause to suspect Lunder of corruption or contribution
to corruption," the Oslo District Court said in its ruling.
It said, however, that police could continue to hold Lunder
until a higher court has ruled on an appeal by prosecutors
against his release.
Norway's Economic Crime Police unit, which arrested the
former CEO on Wednesday, had asked for permission to detain
Lunder for questioning for two weeks.
Under Norwegian law, police can arrest someone under
suspicion of a crime and they are allowed to get a lawyer to
represent them. Formal charges, if they are to be brought, come
at a later stage. Lunder has not been charged.
Lunder's lawyer, Cato Schioetz, told broadcaster NRK the
executive had been questioned by police on Thursday afternoon
about a $30 million payment into a Swiss bank account in 2011,
about two months after he became Vimpelcom's chief executive.
Vimpelcom reported a $1.01 billion loss for the third
quarter on Friday, mostly due to a $900 million provision set
aside for potential fines from the Uzbekistan investigations
into alleged corruption.
Lunder left Vimpelcom last April and was subsequently
appointed chief executive of the Fredriksen Group, a company
controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holdings in
shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill,
dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest
and a range of other companies.
Norway's NTB news agency reported earlier on Friday that
Lunder had been put on leave by the Fredriksen Group due to the
investigation.
