MOSCOW, April 19 Emerging markets telecoms group
Vimpelcom said it would pay a total of $2 billion in
dividends, including the final tranche for 2012 and a special
payout related to a recent stake increase by Russian shareholder
Altimo.
Vimpelcom announced a final 2012 dividend of $0.35 per
share, or a total of $615 million, bringing the total dividend
in relation to last year's results to $0.80 per share.
It will also return to shareholders all proceeds from the
conversion by Altimo of its preferred shares in Vimpelcom into
common shares, or $0.79 per share, the company said in a
statement late on Thursday.
"Going forward, we remain committed to pay annual dividends
of at least $0.80 per common share, in line with our current
dividend guidelines," Chief Executive Jo Lunder was quoted as
saying in the statement.
Altimo, part of Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group,
earlier paid Vimpelcom $1.4 billion for the preferred shares
conversion that raised its economic interest in the group to
56.2 percent from 52.7 percent.
Altimo will get more than half of those dividends, with
Norwegian telecoms group Telenor, which has a 35.7
percent economic interest, receiving the bulk of the rest.
Shares in Vimpelcom closed 3.3 percent higher on Thursday.