By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS Jan 5 New steps will be made
within days towards concluding a long-running dispute with
telecoms firm Vimpelcom over ownership of an Algerian
mobile phone unit, Algeria's telecommunications minister said on
Thursday.
"The process is going well. Things will accelerate. You will
see new steps in the coming days," the minister, Moussa
Benhamadi, told reporters when asked about the dispute over the
Djezzy unit.
Vimpelcom hoped to acquire Djezzy as part of a $6 billion
acquisition of Wind Telecom, parent of Djezzy's previous owner
Orascom Telecom.
But Djezzy's status was left unclear because before the deal
was completed the Algeria government, which has spent years
locked in a row with Orascom Telecom over tax, said it planned
to nationalise the unit.
The Algerian government has, for about a year, been in the
process of valuing the unit, a prelude to taking it over.
Once the valuation has been completed, Algeria is likely to
offer the new parent company compensation for the takeover of
Djezzy, and possibly let Vimpelcom retain a minority
shareholding.
Djezzy was the most lucrative part of Orascom Telecom's
portfolio. The uncertainty over its ownership has cast a shadow
over Vimpelcom's deal to acquire Orascom Telecom's assets.
In the first sign of progress in the dispute in months,
Algerian Finance Minister Karim Djoudi said in November last
year that he was in talks with Vimpelcom executives aimed at
settling Djezzy's status.